Samuel Umtiti doesn’t sound like he’s leaving Barcelona anytime soon.

Interview by L’Equipe, the Manchester United target said that the Catalans would have to “chuck him out” in order to be rid of him!

But Barcelona can’t afford to extend him yet because of all the money they have spent in the 17-18 exercise, including the signings of Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and the new deal offered to Lionel Messi.

Yet Umtiti doesn’t seem fazed by all this, the former Lyon star telling L’Equipe that “I'm at a club that allowed me to realise my dream of playing there.

“I'm still under contract at the moment. So for me to leave, either they throw me out the door or I decide to leave.”

Sounds pretty clear to us!

The French star- who is expected to start in this summer’s World Cup - has blossomed at Barcelona in recent months, enough to make his current €60 million release clause look cheap for clubs who are looking for a star centre-back.