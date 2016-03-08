Jerome Boateng has explained why he didn’t move to Manchester United in the summer,

The German international had spoken earlier in the summer of “new challenges”, and was reportedly close to both clubs.

A recent statement made by Bayern supremo

When quizzed about it directly by SportBild, Boateng had this to say:

"I did not want just to get away from Bayern, but I was thrilled to try a new challenge.

"I feel well at Bayern. It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world."

Boateng was particularly wanted by José Mourinho, who wanted to tighten up his defence with a few additions.

"I called Jose Mourinho, I told him that his interest was an honor for me and thanked him for trying so hard for me," Boateng said.

"I explained to Jose that it’s difficult to leave Bayern, and if I do, everything has to be in place to top this club."