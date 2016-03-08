Bayern star defender explains Man Utd snub
12 September at 12:55Jerome Boateng has explained why he didn’t move to Manchester United in the summer, claiming that he was also contacted by PSG.
The German international had spoken earlier in the summer of “new challenges”, and was reportedly close to both clubs.
A recent statement made by Bayern supremo Uli Hoehness seemed to throw this into doubt, the former Mannschaft star claiming that PSG’s sporting director, Antero Henrique, should be fired for expressing an interest in the 29-year-old without ever really having the intention of signing him.
When quizzed about it directly by SportBild, Boateng had this to say: "I had enquiries from PSG and Manchester United.”
"I did not want just to get away from Bayern, but I was thrilled to try a new challenge.
"I feel well at Bayern. It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world."
Boateng was particularly wanted by José Mourinho, who wanted to tighten up his defence with a few additions.
"I called Jose Mourinho, I told him that his interest was an honor for me and thanked him for trying so hard for me," Boateng said.
"I explained to Jose that it’s difficult to leave Bayern, and if I do, everything has to be in place to top this club."
