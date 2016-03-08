Man United target Lozano inches away from Napoli, Vieri tells Inter to sign Lukaku: The top news of the day

It was an exciting day in the world of Italian football with a number of notable rumors and events worth discussing.



Firstly, Manchester United target Irving Lozano has a principle of agreement to join Napoli. The Mexican winger has agreed to sign a € 4.5 million-a-year deal while the Azzurri are ready to place an offer in the region of € 50 million. There is, however, still no agreement over the player's images right, which is always a very complicated part of deals for Napoli. The deal can be closed as soon as Giuntoli reaches a total agreement with the player. As sources have confirmed to Calciomercato.com, there is a lot of optimism that a deal can soon be closed.



Also, former Italy star striker Christian Vieri spoke to BeIn Sports about the potential Lukaku-Inter deal, here is what he had to say : "Dzeko is the most complete striker in Italy. He has everything a striker needs. With him and Lukaku Inter will be devastating. The Man United striker is a beast, he only needs to show his talent consistently. He would be a great addition to Conte's team...".



