Joao Cancelo has emphasised that he is happy at Inter,

The Portuguese full-back has been a strong addition to the Nerazzurri this season, joining from Valencia on loan with a €35 million buy-back clause and making the right wing his own.

There’s a problem, however: the Nerazzurri may not be able to pay that sum because of Financial Fair Play, though their recent Champions League qualification may enable them to spend more.

Cancelo has been linked to Manchester United, among others.

The 23-year-old said after Inter’s stunning 3-2 win that “the squad is amazing: wonderful players, splendid people. We’ve achieved our goal after hard work,” he said to Premium Sport.

“My staying doesn't depend on me, but from the clubs. I’m proud to have been a part of this wonderful group.”

There is some good news for Inter fans, with sporting director Piero Ausilio congratulating both players after yesterday’s game.

"Cancelo and Rafinha have made an important contribution but we have to make economic evaluations.

"The Champions League will give us a hand, but it does not solve the problems of this budget : financial fair play requires us to make capital gains. It will not be easy because the other clubs (Valencia and Barcelona, ​​ed) do not offer discounts, but we are looking for solutions and are always confident ".