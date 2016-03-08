José Mourinho would rather keep Matteo Darmian at Old Trafford,

The Italian has been a disaster at Old Trafford since moving there three seasons ago for around €18 million. Last season saw both Luke Shaw and he be benched in favour of Ashley Young, who wasn’t even a full-back originally.

The Italian has been heavily courted by teams like Juventus, Inter and Napoli, and at age 28 already has 36 caps with his country.

Darmian went as far as to say that he wanted to return to Italy, but Mourinho has told media that he wants the Italian to stay.

The Special One also added that Darmian could go if he wished.

Darmian could be replaced long-term by recent signing Diogo Dalot, but he got to start the Premier League season opener against Leicester City because Dalot was injured.

Mourinho hinted that playing time would come at a premium in the long term for the former Torino man.