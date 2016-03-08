Man United, three clubs have interest in Darmian
12 October at 22:20Matteo Darmian hasn't been playing much for Mourinho's Manchester United of late as his future is in heavy doubt. According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), it seems like there are three Italian clubs that are after him: Juventus, Inter Milan and Napoli. Darmian could become a free-agent next summer as he could leave United for free in the coming months. Click on our gallery section to view some good Darmian-Man United pictures right here right now on Calciomercato.com.
