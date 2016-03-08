Man United to challenge Inter for Napoli star?

Dries Mertens is having a season of ups and downs, which can be said about the entire Napoli team. In Serie A he is struggling, while in the Champions League it is another story. However, the Belgian might end up changing clubs even sooner than his contract with the Partenopei expires at the end of the campaign



In the past couple of weeks, there were talks of Inter's interest in the attacker, as the Nerazzurri are looking to strengthen their attacking options. Now, according to reports from Daily Mail in England, Manchester United have joined the race and want to duel Inter for the services of the experiences striker.