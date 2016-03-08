Man United to make De Gea highest paid player in the team
14 October at 18:55Manchester United are doing everything possible to renew David Dea's contract. The Spaniard's contract with the Red Devils expired in June next year and it would be a big blow for the English team to potentially lose the goalkeeper on a free transfer.
According to the Spanish press, the United management is ready to offer De Gea a monstrous contract which would make him the highest earner from the whole team.
De Gea joined Manchester United in 2011 from Atletico Madrid and has become an integral part of the Premier League side. In his 7 years at the club, the 27-year-old has collected 325 appearances.
He has also become Spain's number one goalkeeper after Iker Casillas' decline. Since his debut in 2014, he has appeared in 36 matches for the La Roja and was Spain's starting goalkeeper at their last two international tournaments where the team was eliminated much sooner than anticipated by experts.
