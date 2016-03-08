Man United turn down Inter's Lukaku offer, Juve-Real to battle it out for Pogba, Ndombele joins Spurs: the top news of the day

It was an exciting day in the world of Italian football with a number of notable rumors and events worth discussing.



First off, according to TMW (via Calciomercato.com), it seems like Inter's 20 million euros two year loan offer (with an option to buy set at 50 million euros) was rejected by Man United. The red devils want to sell Lukaku in a permanent way but it remains to be seen if Inter will be able to dish out the cash all at once.



Also, Paul Pogba will likely be one of the big protagonists of the summer transfer market after having expressed his desire to leave Manchester United. Juventus and Real Madrid are the most serious suitors in the race for the Frenchman but the Spanish club is ready to deal the Bianconeri a blow in the race to sign the world champion as they are willing to offer Man United Bale in exchange, this according to Marca.



Finally, Tanguy Ndombele is now officially a Tottenham Hotspur player after completing his move on a permanent basis from Lyon today. The Frenchman will sign a six-year contract at the London-based club as the Spurs will pay 60 million euros to Lyon plus 10 million in bonuses, as confirmed by the French club.



