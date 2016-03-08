Man United Update: Mourinho 'on thin ice'
20 August at 12:35José Mourinho is on thin ice, if a Sky Sports pundit has it right.
His Manchester United went down on Matchday 2 to Brighton & Hove Albion, triggering fears that the Special One hasn’t really built a team that can compete with Manchester City, or indeed last.
Fears of the Portuguese Coach’s “third season syndrome” are commonplace at the moment, and Graeme Souness claimed that Mourinho could be having locker room troubles.
“He is in a very difficult place, isn’t he? We think he fell out with the Chelsea players and that ultimately cost him his job,” Souness told Sky Sports.
“As a manager, you have to push them and push them to the point where you are almost falling out with them but you cannot cross that line otherwise you end up falling out with two or three of the top men and they can get you out of the door.”
This could be a hint to Paul Pogba, who recently claimed that he couldn’t perform if he wasn’t in a good place. Mourinho has also developed the habit of throwing his players under the bus in recent times, something which hasn’t gone down well.
“Two or three becomes six or seven and six or seven becomes 12 or 13,” Souness continued. “Then all of a sudden, that old chestnut is leaked to the press that he has lost the dressing room. So I think he is in a very precarious position right now if that is what they can give us on a football pitch.”
Go to comments