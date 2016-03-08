Anthony Martial is again being linked to Inter, but there are complications.

The Manchester United outcast has struggled for playing time at Old Trafford, and is liked by Juventus as well as Paris-Saint Germain.

Though there has been recent speculation that the Red Devils want to offer him a new deal, the Daily Star claim that Inter want him on loan.

There’s more: were they to do this: José Mourinho will once again ask for Ivan Perisic, a player he has pursued for two summers, and whose move there didn’t come through in the summer of 2017 because of disagreements over price.

The Red Devils’ hierarchy isn’t on the same page as Mourinho, anyway, as they sound reluctant to let go of Martial.

The Frenchman scored 13 Premier League goals in his maiden season three years ago, and is still seen as someone who can make a huge difference in the future.