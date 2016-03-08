There is set to be a massive shakeup at Manchester United, and it could involve either Monchi or Fabio Paratici.

The Independent write that the Old Trafford side is holding an “inquest” after the Red Devils were unable to land any of Jose Mourinho’s main targets, including Inter man Ivan Perisic, as well as Jerome Boateng and Toby Alderweireld.

Liverpool had already been linked to the Juventus man a couple of years ago, as Giuseppe Marotta’s right-hand man has done very well in building a winner in Italy, and a giant in Europe - albeit without the silverware to back this up.

Mourinho’s inability to land anyone may have changed his opinion on having a sporting director. United don’t currently have one, and the Special One doesn’t generally like having one above him, but Woodward (who is the vice-chairman) has been pilloried by fans for some of his deals in recent years.

Edwin van der Sar is another potential name on the list.