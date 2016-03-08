Monchi could be in trouble at Roma,

The Red Devils are interested in bringing in the transfer magician, who was well known for turning cheap value buys into massive sales at Sevilla.

His time in Rome hasn’t been so successful: despite discovering players like Cengiz Under, the Spaniard has also come under fire for bringing in players like Defrel, Karsdorp, and Patrik Schick, who have all had a limited impact. Steven N’Zonzi - a former pick at Sevilla, too - has also struggled.

According to El Gol Digital in Spain, Manchester United would want Monchi, though it is unclear whether he would supplant Ed Woodward, or more likely take over football duties from the embattled executive vice-chairman, who is often the butt of severe criticism for recruiting a number of flops in recent years.

This would be good news for Atletico Madrid too, as the Colchoneros want to keep their successful recruiter, Andrea Berta, well away from the Red Devils’ clutches.