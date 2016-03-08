Man United warned by ex-teammate: ‘Zidane will return to Juventus one day’
13 October at 15:00Jose Mourinho's position at Manchester United is currently very much at risk, with every defeat potentially vital for the Portuguese technician. The Red Devils have been targeting Zinedine Zidane as a replacement, but former Juventus player Igor Tudor has sent a warning message to the English team in his interview to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
"Dybala like Del Piero? Alessandro was a flagship. He left his mark in Juventus history and what he did will remain forever. Dybala has great qualities and can still group. It would help him to win something important in Europe," Tudor said.
"Ronaldo is very hungry, while Mandzukic has great qualities and complements the Portuguese greatly. I like to see great champions play together, even with Dybala and Douglas Costa. In Turin there is something special: there is an affinity between the DNA of Mario and that of Juventus: perseverance and determination.
"Negativity about the Champions League final? I would not say negativity, the trophy is hard to win for everyone. It is not easy, but it is necessary to raise the bar and always remain among the best 7-8 in Europe. In doing so, Juventus will always have more chances to win. If the turning point arrives, maybe they will win more than one Champions League in the next 4-5 years.
"Zidane back to Juventus? After winning everything, there is a real possibility that this will happen. Zizou will want to show that he is a great coach even away from Madrid. Juventus could be an important challenge," he concluded.
