Manchester United have reached a compromise solution in their

Just as legend Rio Ferdinand is asking the club to “bring him in”, it appears that the Red Devils have found an answer: they have reached terms with Tottenham, but will have to wait.

​According to Goal, the North Londoners will sign a replacement for the Belgian before they countenance letting him go.

​Jose Mourinho recently had a dig at the club, claiming that he didn’t get the signings he wanted ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline.

​One are of need for the Red Devils is centre-back, where the likes of Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly have struggled, as has recent signing Victor Lindelof.

A high fee (believed to be in the €80m region) was believed to be on the table, but Daniel Levy now wants time for his club to find an alternative to Alderweireld.

The Belgian looked to be one of the best defenders in the Premier League at the start of last season, only for a lack of form (and effort) on the pitch and in training to cost him his place in favour of Davinson Sanchez.