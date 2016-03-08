Man Utd ace and Liverpool target scouted by Barcelona in Champions League
21 September at 09:40Barcelona have scouted three top players during the first round of the group stages of the Uefa Champions League this week and both Manchester United and Liverpool are strictly involved in the Blaugrana’s summer transfer strategies.
According to Mundo Deportivo, the La Liga giants kept their focus on three of their long-time midfield targets: Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot and Frankie de Jong.
Pogba shined for Manchester United in Bern where Man United beat Young Boys 3-0 on Wednesday night. The Frenchman netted a brace and assisted his compatriot Anthony Martial playing a key role in the Red Devils’ away win in Switzerland.
As for Rabiot, his Psg side lost 3-2 against Liverpool at Anfield Road with the Reds who are also believed to be competitors for the signing of the French midfielder whose contract expires in June 2019. Juventus are also strongly interested in signing the 21-year-old as a free agent next summer.
De Jong’s Ajax beat AEK Athens 3-0 with the promising Dutchman who played in centre defence for the Lancers.
One of them could be the next centre midfielder of the La Liga giants.
