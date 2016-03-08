Man Utd 'agree' Bruno Fernandes fee: report
26 July at 22:35Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly agreed a fee to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes.
Fernandes, who has previously played for Udinese and Sampdoria in the Serie A, had impressed for the Portuguese club this past season and even helped the Portuguese national team win the UEFA Nations League by beating Netherlands in the final.
Corriere dello Sport claim that the Red Devils now have an agreement in place with Sporting Lisbon and have agreed a fee of around 70 million euros for the Portuguese.
They also say that the player is soon expected to land in Manchester to undergo his medical at the club. But they deny that signing Fernandes will kill United's hopes for Sergey Milinkovic-Savic.
It is stated that Paul Pogba's possible departure hinges on United's move for Milinkovic-Savic. United have prepared a 75 million euros plus bonuses of 15 million euros offer for Lazio, plus a commission for Mateja Kezman.
