Man Utd and AC Milan fans react to Fellaini contract extensions

There has been stern reactions from Manchester United and AC Milan fans alike, as rossoneri target Marouane Fellaini has now officially extended his stay at Old Trafford.



The 30-year-old had drawn strong links with Milan over the last few weeks and was stalling on signing a new deal with the Old Trafford based side.



Now that Manchester United have confirmed that the Belgian has agreed an extension till the summer of 2020 with the option of a further year, fans haven't held back to express their opinion about the same.



Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)