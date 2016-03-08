Man Utd and AC Milan fans react to Fellaini contract extensions
29 June at 15:55There has been stern reactions from Manchester United and AC Milan fans alike, as rossoneri target Marouane Fellaini has now officially extended his stay at Old Trafford.
The 30-year-old had drawn strong links with Milan over the last few weeks and was stalling on signing a new deal with the Old Trafford based side.
Now that Manchester United have confirmed that the Belgian has agreed an extension till the summer of 2020 with the option of a further year, fans haven't held back to express their opinion about the same.
Have a look at the gallery to find out about how fans reacted to Fellaini's signings.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
