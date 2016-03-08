Man Utd and Arsenal target one of four AC Milan winger targets
19 January at 10:35Serie A giants will reportedly look to sign a winger this month and have already identified four targets already.
It is believed that while the rossoneri are signing Krzysztof Piatek from Genoa with a deal likely to be done by Tuesday, they will not look to sign a central midfielder because of Lucas Biglia coming back to fitness and the signing of Lucas Paqueta.
But they indeed will look to sign a winger and Tuttosport report that they've identified four players out of which they will look to sign one this month.
One of those is Manchester United and Arsenal target Yannick Carrasco, someone who will be a more expensive purchase than any of the other targets and someone Milan have been looking at.
Gelson Martins too is another target as it hasn't worked out for him at Atletico Madrid and Milan will look to take advantage of that.
The other two targets are lesser known, with one being Brugge's Danjuma Groeneveld and the other being Standard Liege's Maliano Djenepo.
The winger will be a priority for Leonardo, once Piatek's signing is successful.
