Man Utd and Barça left stunned by Real and Psg transfer plan
12 September at 22:30Florentino Perez sold Cristiano Ronaldo this past summer to Juve as Real Madrid opted to replace him internally for the time being. As Diario Gol said, PSG's Neymar is still on top of Florentino Perez's wishlist as he sees him as the perfect player to replace the Portuguese legend. Neymar has always been attracted by Real Madrid too as a potential deal could surely be on the cards. The problem?
Well PSG paid a huge amount of money for him as they don't want to let him leave anytime soon. Even so, things could change in the future as it seems like it will take 300+ million euros to catch PSG's attention. PSG would also first want to acquire a replacement for him as they have their eyes on Antoine Griezmann. If the French club get him then they would surely let Neymar leave for Real Madrid. Neymar-Real, Griezmann-PSG, time will tell as Man United and Barcelona look on. Visit Calciomercato.com for more news on the matter...
Go to comments