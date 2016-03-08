Man Utd and Barcelona target drops Napoli exit hint
27 October at 10:35Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly has spoken about his career and his plans for the future with Il Corriere dello Sport. "My caretaker keeps telling me: 'You cry twice in Naples, when you arrive and when you leave.' I always reply: 'I didn't cry when I arrived but I will cry a lot the day that I will leave If I'll ever leave."
Koulibaly is among the best center-backs in Europe and in Italy so much so top clubs like Barcelona and Manchester United are being linked with welcoming his services. The Partenopei, however, are not willing to sell the Senegal International and the president Aurelio De Laurentiis has just extended his contract at the San Paolo until 2023.
"I am happy in Naples, Koulibaly said. Sometimes people speak badly but they don't know how it feels to leave here. If you don't live here you can't understand."
