Man Utd and Chelsea on alert as Spalletti talks up Perisic January exit
26 January at 13:25Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti has talked up a possible January exit from the nerazzurri for Ivan Perisic.
The Croatian has been linked with an exit from the club this month. Corriere dello Sport reported earlier today that Atletico Madrid did have an offer rejected earlier today. Manchester United and Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the winger over the last 2 years.
While talking to the press ahead of Inter's game against Torino tomorrow, Spalletti said: "It's normal for him to talk about him in the market, because he's a strong player. We do not talk about those who have no requests, we talk about him because he has and everyone would like to have them in their team.
"But this must then be realized with numbers that support the thing. The player knows these situations well and it is expected that he will continue to do what he has always done, trying to go and get more."
