Man Utd and Juve learn new price-tag of Serie A star as Arsenal join race

Reports from Il Messegero say that Premier League giants Manchester United and Serie A giants Juventus have learnt the new price-tag for Lazio midfielder Sergey Milinkovic-Savic.



The 23-year-old Milinkovic-Savic has become one of the best Serie A midfielders in the last two years because of his showings for Lazio. This season, he was in sublime form for the biancocelesti, appearing 35 times in the league, scoring 12 times and assisting thrice from the heart of the park.



Il Messegaro report that Lazio have upped their asking price for Milinkovic-Savic to about 150 million euros, with Juventus and Manchester United already interested in signing the Serbian.



It is also said that the chances of leaving Lazio have increased for the midfielder after the club failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, following their 3-2 loss to Inter Milan on the last day of the season.



Because of that, Claudio Lotito has increasingly the club's asking price for the midfielder as it is very unlikely that he stays at Lazio beyond the summer.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)