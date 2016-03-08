Juventus and Manchester United do not give up on Joao Felix but according to Diario de Manha in Portugal, Atletico Madrid have already made a € 80 million bid to sign the talented Portugal striker.Joao Felix is one of the most exciting prospects in Europe but he has a € 120 million release clause which is the only price Benfica want to sell him for. According to the report, Atletico Madrid's bid for Joao Felix has been rejected as the Portuguese club want to sell him their starlet only for his release clause.