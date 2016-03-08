Man Utd and Juve on alert as Inzaghi unsure about SMS’ future

Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi has spoken about the Biancocelesti summer transfer strategies: “I am satisfied, we’ve signed some very good players that can be very helpful during the season. Badelj is a player with international experience. I wanted to sign Gomez too, he’d replace Felipe Anderson but in the end we’ve signed Correa who is an important youth.”



“He has some amazing qualities, both technical and physical. We have a complete squad and I am optimistic about the future of Milinkovic-Savic.”



“There are many rumours about his future because he is a game-changer. I’ve spoken with him, he wanted to arrive two days before the end of his holidays but I told him to rest and arrive after the end of his vacations. He is happy in Rome but you know that anything can happen in the transfer window. If he’d leave it could be more complicated for us but for now there is no problem.”



Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with a move to Juventus and Manchester United but Claudio Lotito won't sell him for less than € 120 million.

