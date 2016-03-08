Man Utd and Juve target set for renewal with €100m release clause
13 September at 18:00It was one of the most talked about transfer sagas of the summer but, in the end, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic remained a Lazio player. Interest from Europe’s top clubs, Manchester United, Juventus, Real Madrid, PSG, Chelsea, to name a few, was met with Lazio president Claudio Lotito putting a €150m price tag on the 23-year-old Serbian midfielder.
Milinkovic-Savic is set for a contract renewal with the Biancocelesti, one which will see him earn a reported €3.2million per season, until 2023. However, the contract is set to see Lotito give into the demands of Mateja Kezman and include a release clause of €100million, as per reports from Cittaceleste.it.
This will likely see reignited interest from a number of clubs, with Man Utd possibly looking at the midfielder to replace Paul Pogba, if the Frenchman is to leave Manchester in favour of a move to either Juventus or Barcelona. Similarly, Juventus, if they cannot sign Pogba, might look to sign the Serb instead.
