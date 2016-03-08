Man Utd and Juventus in race for Atletico Madrid defender
26 June at 16:55Premier League giants Manchester United and Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly set to go head to head for the capture of Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin.
Godin joined the Los Rojiblancos from fellow La Liga side Villarreal last summer for a fee of about 8 million euros. Since his arrival, the Uruguayan has become one of Atleti's most important players. Last season, he appeared in 30 La Liga games and helped the club win the UEFA Europa League.
Manchester Evening News report that Manchester United will provide stiff competition to Juventus in the race for Godin.
The defender's current contract at Atleti runs out in the summer of 2019 and he has a release clause of 20 million euros.
It is said that Godin is Juventus' first choice, if Medhi Benatia leaves the club this summer and United are looking to sign a centre-back this summer themselves.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
