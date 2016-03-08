The defender had attracted the interest of both Manchester United and Juventus, only to put the rumours to bed with his contract extension.

"I’m so happy, I really appreciate the club's confidence in me. Also, I want to thanks to the fans for their support, it is very important for me," Gimenez told Atletico Madrid's official website.

