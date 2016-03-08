Man Utd and Juventus target renews with Atletico Madrid
13 June at 21:00Jose Maria Gimenez has officially renewed his contract with Atletico Madrid, keeping him at the club until 2023.
The defender had attracted the interest of both Manchester United and Juventus, only to put the rumours to bed with his contract extension.
"I’m so happy, I really appreciate the club's confidence in me. Also, I want to thanks to the fans for their support, it is very important for me," Gimenez told Atletico Madrid's official website.
