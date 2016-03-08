Man Utd and Liverpool join race for Inter target
17 October at 21:40Inter Milan target Nicolo Barella has reportedly been attracting interest from Premier League duo Liverpool and Manchester United.
Corriere dello Sport state that while Inter Milan are currently leading the race to sign Barella and are the favorites to land him, the outlet states that Barella is now also being monitored by Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United.
Barella recently made his debut for Italy against Ukraine and has appeared eight times in the Serie A.
