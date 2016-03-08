Man Utd and Liverpool missed out on signing new Milan starlet
11 October at 11:45According to what has been reported by the English version of Sky Sport, AC Milan have beaten three English clubs to the signing of Flamengo’s Brazilian starlet Lucas Paqueta; with the Rossoneri trumping Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City to secure Paqueta’s signature.
The deal will see Paqueta leave Brazil for Italy in January, with Flamengo pocketing a reported €35 million figure and Paqueta earning himself a 5-year deal in this new age of AC Milan.
It is possible that Paqueta choosing Milan over three huge Premier League clubs is a result of the ‘Cristiano Ronaldo effect’ – with his move to Juventus in the summer showing that, once again, Serie A is a top league and deserves to be filled with top players. The allure of having one of the planet’s greatest players in the same league can be vital in close-call choices.
