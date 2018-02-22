Man Utd and Liverpool warned with Roma in advanced talks to sign Talisca
16 May at 15:40According to sections of the Turkish press, Roma are on the verge of concluding a deal to sign Anderson Talisca from Portuguese giants Benfica ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
Giallorossi sporting director Monchi has met with several Beşiktaş executives in the Italian capital, reiterating the fact that he intends to secure the signature of the Brazilian attacking midfielder in synergy with the Süper Lig side.
The Black Eagles are obliged to pay €21 million to sign the player on a permanent basis following a successful two-year loan spell, but they have no choice but to sell him on for a profit if they are to comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations.
The former Bahia starlet will therefore join La Lupa for a fee in the region of €29 million, while Gerson could move to Istanbul on loan for the next two seasons in part exchange.
#Roma continue talks for #Talisca— RomaPress (@ASRomaPress) May 16, 2018
https://t.co/PpH69zr9MZ pic.twitter.com/8kSXKJcy04
Anderson Talisca will depart Besiktas because they cannot afford the €21m buying option to sign him from Benfica. Instead he will be sold to Roma or a club in the Premier League [A Bola]— Daveatronic5000 (@daveatronic5000) May 16, 2018
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments