According to sections of the Turkish press, Roma are on the verge of concluding a deal to sign Anderson Talisca from Portuguese giants Benfica ahead of this summer’s transfer window. Giallorossi sporting director Monchi has met with several Beşiktaş executives in the Italian capital , reiterating the fact that he intends to secure the signature of the Brazilian attacking midfielder in synergy with the Süper Lig side.The Black Eagles are obliged to pay €21 million to sign the player on a permanent basis following a successful two-year loan spell, but they have no choice but to sell him on for a profit if they are to comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations.The former Bahia starlet will therefore join La Lupa for a fee in the region of €29 million, while Gerson could move to Istanbul on loan for the next two seasons in part exchange.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)