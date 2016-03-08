Man Utd and Man City target intrigued by Premier League move
17 October at 21:10Manchester United and Manchester City target Milan Skriniar is reportedly intrigued by a move to the Premier League in the coming future.
Skriniar has become one of the most wanted defenders in Europe in the recent few months following a terrific first season at Inter, the club he joined from Sampdoria last summer for a fee of 20 million euros. He has already appeared eight times in all competitions for the nerazzurri this season.
Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport state that Skriniar is intrigued by a move to the Premier League, with reports linking him a move to Man City and Man United over the past few months.
It has previously been suggested that both United and City had made offers to sign Skriniar but the defender was intent on staying at the club because of Champions League football.
Inter consider Skriniar to be not for sale and the player knows that, but he is backing away from signing a new deal at the San Siro as he is aware of interest from other clubs and he could well leave next summer.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
