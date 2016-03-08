Man Utd and PSG target has eyes set on future with Milan
30 June at 15:30According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta Sportiva, there are no doubts about the future of AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli. The Milan captain has been instrumental to the resurgence at San Siro and his strong and consistent defensive performances have led him to be a target of some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Manchester United and PSG.
However, the reports indicate that Romagnoli has his heart set on Milan and intends to stay at the club, whilst Milan are certain on the fact they wish to retain the defender. This means that any departure would have to be extremely costly for an interested party, with the club and the player in no desire to part ways.
Romagnoli, alongside Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek and Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta, is considered to be one of the three pillars of the 'new Milan', as the club undergo huge changes off the field and are likely to see a big reshuffle in terms of the roster over the course of this summer.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments