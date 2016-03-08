Premier League side Everton are close to signing Barcelona duo Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina.Gomes' time at Barcelona has been disappointing, ever since he arrived from Valencia for a fee of about 35 million euros and 20 million euros bonuses. He has failed to nail down a place for himself in the first team, much like Mina, who arrived at the club last January.Mundo Deportivo state that both players are currently having their medicals at Everton, who will sign Mina on a permanent basis and will acquire the services of the Portuguese midfielder on a season-long loan deal.With the transfer window set to slam shut in the coming few hours for English clubs, the Toffees have limited time to complete the double deal.Andre Gomes has been linked with Tottenham and was very close to joining the London based giants last summer, but Barcelona recently offered him and Mina plys 50 million euros to Manchester United in an attempt to sign Paul Pogba.