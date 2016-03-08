Man Utd and Spurs target set for new Inter contract
15 September at 09:45According to what has been reported by Italian newspaper Il Corriere dello Sport, Inter Milan’s Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is set to sign a new contract with the Milanese club, despite interest from Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United over the summer.
The reports suggest that the deal will see Brozovic’s contract expiry date extended from 2021 to 2022, earning an extra half-million a season; increasing from €2.5million to €3million a season.
Brozovic joins Icardi and Skriniar as those expecting renewals, as Inter look to secure their star players ahead of their return to the Champions League and their genuine aim to challenge Juventus atop Serie A.
Brozovic joined Inter Milan from Dinamo Zagreb in 2015 and has since played over 110 games for the team in all competitions. Brozovic was part of the Croatia side which defied expectations to finish as runners-up in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments