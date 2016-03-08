Man Utd boost in pursuit of exciting defender despite Barça and Real interest

Real Madrid and Barcelona are strongly interested in signing Benfica left-back Grimaldo, Il Corriere Dello Sport reports. Despite the strong interest of the La Liga giants, however, Manchester United still have a chance to sign the exciting 23-year-old who will see his contract expire in 2021.



The Italian paper, in fact, claims that both Real and Barcelona will be struggling to sign the talented defenders for two reasons. On the one hand, Real Madrid and Benfica are not on good terms because of the transfer of Ezequiel Garay who swapped the La Liga giants with the Portuguese club in summer 2011.



On the other hand, Barcelona fears the reaction of local media who could hit out at the club’s executives for selling the player in 2016 for just € 2.6 million.



José Mourinho is a long time admirer of Grimaldo and Manchester United have been heavily linked with welcoming his services in the past. Struggles of Real Madrid and Barcelona to secure the services of the 23-year-old could favor a possible January bid of Manchester United who are still looking for a valuable left-back to strengthen their defensive pack.

