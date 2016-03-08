Man Utd boosted as AC Milan put Bonucci on sale
16 July at 12:15Serie A giants AC Milan have reportedly put Leonardo Bonucci on the transfer market this summer.
Bonucci joined the rossoneri from Juventus last summer in what was a shocking transfer for a fee of about 40 million euros. While Bonucci struggled in the first half of the season under Vincenzo Montella, but regained his form under the tutelage of Rino Gattuso.
Gazzetta dello Sport say that Milan have decided to put Bonucci on sale this summer, with Manchester United having drawn firm links with the Italian.
Bonucci currently earns 10 million euros a week and Milan have realised they can't afford that much, with their financial situation currently in tatters. It was earlier reported that the Italian has a price tag of 32 million euros on his head, with Manchester United ready to make an offer for him.
