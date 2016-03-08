Man Utd boosted as Barcelona reveal Rakitic price-tag
29 June at 18:45Premier League giants Manchester United have been boosted in their chase for Ivan Rakitic as Barcelona have revealed their price-tag for the Croatian midfielder.
Rakitic has been heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona this summer, with his current deal set to run out at the end of next season. Inter have been linked, so have Manchester United.
Sport in Spain say that Barcelona are willing to listen to offers in the region of 50 million euros for the former Sevilla man but they are not willing to make any discounts for the midfielder.
