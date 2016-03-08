Man Utd boosted as Barcelona reveal Rakitic price-tag

29 June at 18:45
Premier League giants Manchester United have been boosted in their chase for Ivan Rakitic as Barcelona have revealed their price-tag for the Croatian midfielder.

Rakitic has been heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona this summer, with his current deal set to run out at the end of next season. Inter have been linked, so have Manchester United.

Sport in Spain say that Barcelona are willing to listen to offers in the region of 50 million euros for the former Sevilla man but they are not willing to make any discounts for the midfielder.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.