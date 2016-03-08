Man Utd boss admits Pogba wants to stay amid Juve and Real rumours

Speaking at a press conference prior to Manchester United's Premier League clash against West Ham United, Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discussed Paul Pogba; after the summer of being linked with a move to Juventus and Real Madrid.



"​I don't listen to the president of Real. I saw their match against Paris St Germain and it was a bad defeat. Paul is working hard and is totally committed to Manchester United. I'm not worried now and I'll never be worried in the future. Pogba doesn't want to go anywhere, he's happy here. He is one of our pillars."