Man Utd boss sends warning to Madrid and Juve amid Pogba rumours
31 March at 15:45Paul Pogba is a name often in the news. Last summer, he was on the verge of leaving Manchester United after a falling out with then-manager Jose Mourinho. It looked as though either Mourinho or Pogba would be leaving Manchester and the Red Devils may count themselves lucky that Mourinho was dismissed towards the end of last year.
According to what has been reported by Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the following on the topic of the French midfielder:
"Pogba is vital for the future of the team. Our goal is to make him stay to win again as in the past."
This suggests that Solskjaer has no intention of letting the talismanic Frenchman leave the club and that Juventus and Real Madrid, who have both been tipped as potential destinations for Pogba, may have to look elsewhere for a big midfield summer signing.
