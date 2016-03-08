Man Utd boss Solskjaer hints at Dybala transfer

03 August at 13:50
Speaking to the Press Association, Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has commented on the rumours linking the Red Devils to further purchases this summer. After having already completed deals for Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Daniel James, Solskjaer has commented on the possibility of further transfers:

"​We hope to make one or two more purchases. As a club we had goals, but as a coach and manager when you go on the field you have to work with those you have. You can't think 'this is coming' or 'this will be leaving'. All those who have been here in the pre-season have played an important role and most of them have impressed me. But the speculation on the transfer window does not stop because you still have to plan the next transfer window and next summer."

