Man Utd captain: Mourinho explains Pogba decision
25 September at 18:30Manchester United boss José Mourinho has decided that Paul Pogba won’t be the Red Devils captain anymore.
According to The Times, the Special One took the decision after Pogba’s statements regarding Manchester United’s playing style: “We need to attack and be more offensive”, Pogba said after Man United’s 1-1 home draw against Wolves.
“When we play at home we need to attack, attack and attack. That’s Old Trafford. We are here to attack. Other teams must fear Man United and this is our mistake”, Pogba insisted.
Pogba won’t play tonight Carabao Cup clash against Derby County and Mourinho’s decision create an even bigger gap between him and the French midfielder.
Mou and Pogba are not on very good terms and this latest decision taken by the Special One could be the decisive breaking point in the relationship between them.
According to the Times (Via Ilbianconero) Mourinho explained his decision to the board claiming that ‘Nobody is bigger than Man United.’
