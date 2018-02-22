Man Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool looking to raid Serie A
15 May at 17:15As we edge closer to the end of the club competitions, the summer transfer window kicks in and that allows us big clubs in Europe to strengthen the squad for the new competition.
This summer, several Premier League clubs will raid Serie A in signing a few of the star players and even managers. Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri is one of the candidates to replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea.
Sarri’s current player Kalidou Koulibaly has been linked with a move to England. Chelsea wanted him last summer and if the Italian moves to Stamford Bridge, the defender could follow his manager. Arsenal are also interested in signing the Senegalese defender.
Moving to Liverpool now, Jurgen Klopp is interested in Roma’s Becker. The Brazilian international goalkeeper has been the standout player for Roma. Meanwhile, Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho wants to bring Juventus left back Alex Sandro to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.
