Man Utd continue talks with Raiola over Pogba as Juve and Real dream
22 March at 17:40Manchester United and Mino Raiola have resumed talks. According to a report from The Mirror (via Calciomercato.com), the Red Devils and the Italian-Dutch agent have had contact in recent days to take stock of Paul Pogba's situation at the club.
After weeks of media stunts and very direct attacks by Raiola on the management of Man Utd, Ed Woodward asked for a truce and begged the agent to stop this strategy, with the intention of reaching a solution that is best for all parties.
Pogba's contract will expire in 2021 and he hasn't exactly expressed an intention to renew the deal. Despite this, the English side continue to demand no less than €110m to let the French midfielder leave in the summer. Certainly, he doesn't lack suitors.
Real Madrid and Juventus are both keeping tabs on the situation, ready to make a move if there is an opportunity to do so. However, due to the Coronavirus emergency, everything has been put on hold for now.
