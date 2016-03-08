Man Utd could eye Allegri as Solskjaer successor

Premier League giants Manchester United could reportedly eye a move for Massimiliano Allegri, if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gets the sack anytime soon this season.



United have won just two of their first six Premier League games so far this season and they lost 2-0 to West Ham this past weekend. They've lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace at home, drawing away at Southampton.



Tuttosport claim that if United part ways with Solskjaer, Allegri will be right up their list of potential replacements.



The former Juve boss is currently taking English lessons, but the newspaper also state that Laurent Blanc will also be on the shortlist.