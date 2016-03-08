Man Utd deal blow to Napoli in chase for PSV sensation
24 March at 17:15Napoli have been dealt a firm blow in their chase for Hirving Lozano by Manchester United, as the Red Devils have begun talks to bring the Mexican to Old Trafford.
Lozano has been linked with moves to United, Napoli and Chelsea in the past few months and PSV are expected to be braced for more attempts to lure their Mexican hero away from the Philipps Stadion in the summer.
Gazzetta dello Sport understand that Napoli, who were previously leading the race for Lozano, have been pegged back by United.
The Red Devils have interfered in their negotiations and have started talks with Lozano's agent- Mino Raiola, who also represents United's midfield star Paul Pogba.
The partenopei have been keen on signing Lozano and have even asked for discounts for the player, as they were previously said to be willing to offer two players plus cash in a deal to land the 2018 FIFA World Cup star.
