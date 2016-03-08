Man Utd defender flees Dominican Republic after mysterious string of tourist deaths

12 June at 17:15
Manchester United defender Marco Rojo has been enjoying a summer holiday in the Dominican Republic during his time off but has left the country in a hurry after a mysterious string of tourist deaths has led him to put him and his family's safety first.

Rojo and his family had been staying at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Resort in Punta Cana, where 67-year-old American tourist Robert Bell Wallace passed away  in April after drinking from the minibar in his hotel room. This follows the deaths of three American tourists within 5 days in another Dominican resort across the island in May; all after supposedly drinking from minibars.

Strangely, two more deaths, recorded last year and one at each of the priorly named resorts, match the MO and, as has been reported by FOX, the FBI have launched an investigation into the two resorts; which has prompted Rojo to leave and likely never look back.

 

