Man Utd defender hints at summer exit

Despite starting for Manchester United on the Premier League debut last Friday, Matteo Darmian is not yet certain to remain with the Red Devils this season.



The former Torino player has been struggling to find playing time since he left Italy and went to Manchester, He spoke to Manchester's "Evening Standard", as he wanted to send a message to his manager Jose Mourinho.



The English transfer market maybe already closed but as it is still open in Italy and Spain the player believes he can still move to a club where he find enough playing time.



Here is his statement: "We'll see what happens because we do not know it yet ... I want to play more regularly, I did not play much last season, which is my goal and my ambition, that's why I talked to the manager and also with the club of my future ".



The Italian only played eight games last season in the Premier League and started only in five of them.

