Man Utd defender remains on Inter radar as Cedric can return to Southampton
26 February at 11:55Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian can join Inter at the end of the season, Tuttosport reports. The Italian defender is a long time target of Inter's CEO Beppe Marotta who has been trying to sign the former Torino star star both at Inter and Juventus.
Next summer the Nerazzurri can sign Darmian as a free agent (if the player doesn't sign a contract extension with Man United) as the Nerazzurri are unsure about the future of Cedric.
The Portuguese defender has struggled to settle in well in Milan and Inter may decide to drop him failing to activate their option to buy him from Southampton.
Sime Vrsaljko's Inter future is also in doubt as the Croat has been struggling with injuries this season.
Darmian can be the right man to reinforce Inter's defense and the Nerazzurri continue to monitor him ahead of a possible summer transfer.
Go to comments