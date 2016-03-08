Man Utd didn't make offer for Ronaldo, Perez confirms
21 September at 19:30Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has revealed that no other clubs had made any offer for Cristiano Ronaldo before his exit to Juventus this past summer.
Ronaldo left for a fee of 100 million euros to join Juve and while he has not made an exceptionally good start, he did score twice for the Old Lady this past week against Sassuolo. And he got sent against Valencia in the UEFA Champions League.
Perez was recently talking to the Daily Express about Ronaldo and he revealed that the Los Blancos had received no other offers for Ronaldo this past summer, as reports had stated that Manchester United too were interested in bringing him back to Old Trafford.
Perez said: " Real Madrid will always be his home. Cristiano has been the best since Di Stefano and he wanted to go for personal reasons. No one has ever collected more than 100 million for a sale in Madrid.
"He wanted to leave and he finally did it for that amount. The reality is that we had no other offers."
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
